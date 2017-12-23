TDP diluted Aarogyasri: Jagan

YSR Congress Party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has vowed to bring all medical expenses over ₹1,000 under the Aarogyasri scheme if his party comes to power in the next elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Kadiri in the district as part of his ongoing Praja Sankalpa Yatra on Saturday, the Opposition leader alleged that Aarogyasri, one of the flagship programmes launched by his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the combined State of Andhra Pradesh and aimed at providing quality health care to the poor, was being neglected by the TDP government. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was diluting the scheme with meagre allocation of funds, he alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said treatment for cancer and other major diseases was not available in most of the hospitals in Andhra Pradesh and people suffering from these diseases were facing untold problems. Moreover, hospitals in Hyderabad were not providing treatment for people hailing from Andhra Pradesh under Aarogyasri, he said, and added that he would make suitable changes to the scheme to help people avail themselves of the medical facility.

The Opposition leader also promised that his government would provide financial assistance to the families of those who undergo surgeries under the scheme. A pension of ₹10,000 would be given to those suffering from major ailments, he added.

Yatra in Chittoor

Staff Reporter in Tirupati writes:

The Praja Sankalpa Yatra would be entering Thamballapalle constituency of Chittoor district on December 28, YSRCP State general secretary V. Vijay Sai Reddy said.

Interacting with the media here, Mr. Reddy said that Mr. Jagan would be touring 10 constituencies in the district, to the exception of Satyavedu, Palamaner, Kuppam, and Chittoor.