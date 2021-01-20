TDP ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ will begin tomorrow: Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

20 January 2021 00:39 IST

‘The 10-day yatra will cover 700 villages in Tirupati LS constituency’

The TDP will launch a ‘Dharma Parirakshana Yatra’ from Thursday (January 21).

“The 10-day yatra will be organised in more than 700 villages in the Tirupati parliamentary constituency,” TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said during a video-conference with the party leaders from the constituency on Tuesday.

“The cadres should expose the misdeeds and corrupt practices of the YSRCP. Everybody has a duty to protect the sacredness of Tirupati and Tirumala. Awareness should be created on the industries brought to Tirupati and Nellore during the TDP term. In the last 20 months of the YSRCP rule, not a single industry has been set up, and not one irrigation project has been completed either,” Mr. Naidu said.

“The otherwise peaceful atmospehere in Chittoor and Nellore districts is vitiated as the YSRCP is indulging in atrocities,” he said.

More than 15 miscreants had attacked TDP leader Venkatesh with knives at Sullurupeta on Monday. A ruling party MLA had threatened the district SP in a public meeting. Harassment of another ruling party MLA had forced a woman MPDO to stage a protest at midnight in front of the police station, Mr. Naidu said.