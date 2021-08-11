TDP demands White Paper on ‘atrocities against Dalits in A.P.’

Party slams police for foiling rally; sees bid to infringe on fundamental rights

Even as the Andhra Pradesh police foiled the Telugu Desam Party’s bid to organise the ‘Dalit Pratighatana’ rally from the Gymkhana grounds to Tummapalli Kshetrayya Kalakshetram here on Tuesday, the party has demanded that the government release a White Paper on the alleged ‘atrocities against Dalits’ in the State.

The TDP’s Dalit wing leaders condemned the police action and described it as an attempt to infringe on the fundamental rights of the weaker sections.

Former Minister K.S. Jawahar alleged that atrocities against the Dalits were on the rise ever since the YSRCP assumed office. “SCs and STs are being detained illegally. False cases are being foisted upon them to silence the voice of dissent. The government should release a White Paper on the attacks on Dalits,” he said.

Former Minister Nakka Anand Babu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy won the elections with the support of SCs, STs and minorities in 2019.

“However, he [Mr. Reddy] has been suppressing the communities with an iron hand after coming to power. Police are behaving in a high-handed manner by not according permission to the Dalit Pratighatana. SC, ST leaders are not being allowed to express their democratic rights to protest against the atrocities of the ruling party,” he said

Former Minister Peetala Sujatha said the voice of Dalits was being ‘throttled.’

TDP Mahila Wing president Vangalapudi Anita sought to know as to why the government ‘obstructed’ the rally.