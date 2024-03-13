TDP demands thorough probe into Gitanjali death row

March 13, 2024 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders have demanded the government to conduct a thorough probe into the death row of G. Gitanjali, a Tenali-based woman, who reportedly died by jumping in front of a running train in Tenali on March 7 (Thursday).

Addressing a media conference here on Wednesday, Telugu Yuvatha State general secretary A. Ravi Naidu called the extreme step as ‘unfortunate’, but charged the ruling party of politicising the death by dragging the opposition parties.

Though her family members had clearly attributed the ‘suicide’ to trolling on social media, the TDP youth leader clarified that she had attempted suicide on March 7 and died while undergoing treatment at the Government General Hospital on March 11 (Monday).

“The ruling party’s social media posts appeared only on March 10 (Sunday) for which she was trolled. How are the trolls responsible for her death when she was already in the hospital?”, he questioned. Smelling foul play, he demanded the police authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the issue.

