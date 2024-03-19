TDP demands resignation of Gautam Sawang over ‘APPSC exam scam’

March 19, 2024 12:27 am | Updated 12:27 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

TDP National spokesman K. Pattabhiram demanded the resignation of AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) Chairman D. Gautam Sawang for the irregularities in the conduct of the 2018 Group-I Mains examination.

Addressing media persons on Monday, Mr. Pattabhiram said Mr. Sawang was telling blatant lies and that the evaluation of answer sheets was done only once. In contrast, there was clear evidence of it being conducted thrice. He said even the Governor was shocked on seeing the evidence produced by the TDP leaders a few days ago, alleging that at least ₹150 crore changed hands in the scam.

Mr. Pattabhiram said the TDP would order a CBI probe into the scam after the TDP-BJP-JSP alliance came to power. He cautioned the government against violating the High Court’s order to conduct the examination afresh and to complete the entire process in six months.

The evaluation of answer sheets involved a private company, which he said should be exposed, adding that the TDP would fight for justice as the future of lakhs of youth depended on these exams.

