TDP demands probe into TDR bonds scam

April 06, 2024 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy has demanded a probe into the scam on the issue of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) bonds issued by the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT).

At a press conference, here on Saturday, he squarely blamed legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son, Deputy Mayor B. Abhinay Reddy for allegedly being involved in the scam. “The corporation issued 373 TDR bonds for laying seventeen master plan roads, in which the value of scam is approximately ₹4000 crore,” he alleged.

He referred to how several close followers of Mr. Karunakar Reddy’s family had taken GPA for several lands in question and benefitted from it. “Several heads will roll if a detailed probe is conducted into the issue. The TDP, upon coming to power, will investigate into the matter,” Mr. Reddy announced.

