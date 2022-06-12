 TDP demands probe by sitting judge into TTD affairs

June 12, 2022 21:58 IST

‘Certain developments had hurt the religious sentiments of devotees’

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has demanded that the government order a probe by a sitting judge into the ‘murky’ developments witnessed in the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ administration.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, the party’s Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge G. Narasimha Yadav took exception to the temple administrators allegedly chanting the name of the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inside the temple, instead of Lord Venkateswara. In a veiled reference to certain developments in the temple administration which, he said, had hurt the religious sentiments of the Hindus, Mr. Yadav said that the government owed an explanation to the devotees.

He also found fault with a Cabinet member for ‘abusing’ the opposition leaders and raking up political issues atop Tirumala hills, a practice shunned by all parties for decades. He advised the Chief Minister to rein in his Ministers from crossing the ‘Lakshman Rekha’ of decency and etiquette. Mr. Narasimha Yadav said the rulers’ attempts to ‘misuse the police machinery to muzzle the voice of dissent’ would not be tolerated and hinted at people’s rebellion soon across the State.