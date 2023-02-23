ADVERTISEMENT

TDP demands Jagan’s reply on issues raised by CBI in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

February 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Thursday sought to know what would be Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reply to the issues raised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court on his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’ murder case.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters near here, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the issues raised by the CBI were shocking.

“The CBI has revealed certain facts about YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s directions to Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Yadav (A2), Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy (A3), Dastagiri (A4), and D. Sivasankar Reddy (A5) on the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The time has come for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his silence on the matter,” the TDP leader said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not break his silence, he has to face the consequences. It is now an open secret on how facts have been distorted,” the TDP leader said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US