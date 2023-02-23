TDP demands Jagan’s reply on issues raised by CBI in Vivekananda Reddy murder case

February 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Polit Bureau member Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Thursday sought to know what would be Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s reply to the issues raised by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court on his paternal uncle Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’ murder case.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters near here, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the issues raised by the CBI were shocking.

“The CBI has revealed certain facts about YSRCP MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy’s directions to Gangi Reddy (A1), Sunil Yadav (A2), Gajjala Uma Shankar Reddy (A3), Dastagiri (A4), and D. Sivasankar Reddy (A5) on the murder of Vivekananda Reddy. The time has come for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to break his silence on the matter,” the TDP leader said.

“If Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy does not break his silence, he has to face the consequences. It is now an open secret on how facts have been distorted,” the TDP leader said.