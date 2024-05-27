TDP demands government to disburse pensions on June 1

TDP leader Devineni Umamaheswara Rao demanded that the government make arrangements to disburse social security pensions to all eligible beneficiaries on June 1 and wondered why the Chief Secretary and the CEO of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty have not made a statement related to this so far.

Addressing media persons on Monday, May 27, Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said his party president, N. Chandrababu Naidu, expressed concern over the trouble faced by pensioners in the State in the last few months and sought to know what the government was doing to make it a smooth affair this time.

He expressed regret that the YSRCP blamed the TDP leadership for its failure to distribute pensions at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries for the sake of political mileage. The last time, there were several technical glitches in remitting the pensions into bank accounts, which caused a lot of trouble to the beneficiaries.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao said the officials concerned were merely dancing to the tunes of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was holidaying abroad even as law and order crumbled. He insisted the government ensure that the coffers were not empty so the pensions could be paid on time.