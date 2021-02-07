TDP demands dismissal of Peddireddi

The TDP has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to immediately dismiss Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy from the Council of Ministers and initiate action against him to save Constitution and democracy.

A party delegation met the Governor here on Saturday and made a representation, drawing his attention to “gross violation of the model code of conduct” by the ruling YSRCP leaders.

The TDP leaders accused the Ministers of directly targeting the State Election Commission (SEC) and the officials on election duty.

Mr. Ramachandra Reddy had openly threatened the officials on election duty, the TDP leaders alleged, and quoted what the Minister had purportedly said against the SEC.

Calling it transgression of the Constitution, the TDP leaders said that such acts should be dealt with seriously to uphold values.