TDP demands dismissal of Muttamsetti over audio clip

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 August 2021 00:21 IST

Party attacks CM, Home Minister for their ‘silence’

An audio clip purporting to be that of a telephone conversation between Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and a woman, which went viral on social media on Thursday night, has given the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) a stick to beat the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) party with.

Telugu Nadu Students Federation (TNSF) State president Pranava Gopal, leader Areti Mahesh and Visakhapatnam Parliamentary district Telugu Mahila president S. Anantalakshmi lashed out at the Minister for allegedly behaving in a lascivious manner with the woman on the phone. They criticised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha for remaining silent on the issue.

Mr. Pranav Gopal alleged that there was no safety for women under the YSRCP government with over 500 cases of harassment of women being booked during the last two years. He wondered as to how many cases were booked under the Disha Act, which the government claims was brought for the protection of women.

Ms. Anantalakshmi said the derogatory language used by the Minister in talking to a woman shows his scant respect for women. She demanded the release of a white paper on the cases booked under the Disha Act and the action taken against the accused in those cases. She wondered as to what kind of message the Ministers and people’s representatives were sending to the public when they themselves were indulging in disrespect of women.

Mr. Mahesh alleged that no action was taken in the case pertaining to the rape of a woman at Tadepalli, which was a stone’s throw from the Chief Minister’s camp office. Ministers and MLAs were harassing women and the Chief Minister and Home Minister were remaining silent instead of taking action. A TDP leader was arrested when he sought action against the accused in the murder of B. Tech student Ramya, Mr. Mahesh alleged, demanding the dismissal of Mr. Srinivasa Rao.