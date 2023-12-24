GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP demands details on CSR spending from YSR Foundation

December 24, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy addressing a media conference in Nellore on Sunday.

TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy addressing a media conference in Nellore on Sunday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Sunday accused Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family of using the name of former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy for political gain, without actually adding value to the works done by the former CM.

Addressing a media conference here, TDP spokesperson Anam Venkataramana Reddy alleged that the YSR Foundation, formed as a unit of the YS family-run companies to channelise the charity spending under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), had not spent a single rupee for public cause.

“Their balance sheet shows that the foundation received over ₹4 crore, from which they built a building worth ₹2 crore somewhere, but nothing has been spent for a public cause,” he told the media. Even the YSR statues installed across the State were funded by his local admirers; the family did not spend anything on them, he added.

Mr. Anam Venkataramana Reddy compared the foundation with the NTR Trust, which runs schools, blood banks and Sanjeevani clinics across the two Telugu states, and the ‘Basavatharakam cancer hospital’, which had taken up charitable activities worth ₹500 crore this year.

‘PK remorseful’

To a query on whether election strategist Prashanth Kishor would work for the TDP, Mr. Anam Venkataramana Reddy admitted to have no official information as yet, but opined that Mr. Kishor had turned remorseful for having played a role in the State’s “destruction” by striving for the electoral victory of Mr. Jagan.

