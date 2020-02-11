TDP demands completion of bridges to solve traffic issues in Kurnool

The Kurnool unit of the TDP has demanded that the bridges in the city must be completed. There was only about 10% of work remaining to complete two bridges, one near the Anand Theatre and the other at Jammichettu, they said.

District TDP president Somisetty Venkateswarlu and TDP Kurnool constituency in charge T.G. Bharath along with activists visited the bridge near the Anand Theatre to register their protest on Monday. They said that the bridges would help decrease traffic congestion in the city.

“The TDP government had taken up construction of these bridges to reduce traffic issues in the city. However, now the bridge works have been stopped. We demand that the government must immediately resume the construction of these bridges to provide relief to the people,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

Pensions, ration cards

The protesters launched a scathing attack on the YSRCP government and claimed that the party had gone back on its election promises of providing pensions to physically-challenged persons, craftsmen, women and the elderly.

They alleged that the government had cancelled many pensions and demanded their restoration. They demanded that the government must also give pensions to all the eligible new applicants.

They said that the cancellation of ration cards was deplorable and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had once again gone back on an election promise. “Mr. Jagan promised to give quality rice to white ration card holders if voted to power. Now that he is in power, he decided to remove ration cards totally. It has become a habit for Mr. Jagan to hoodwink people,” claimed Mr. Venkateswarlu.