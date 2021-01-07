TDP demands CBI inquiry into all attacks on temples

In a memorandum to Governor, it sees need for ensuring religious harmony in the State

The TDP has urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order a CBI inquiry into the series of attacks on Hindu temples in the State.

The TDP team, comprising Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah, former MLAs D. Narendra and Sravan Kumar, and MLC Buddha Venkanna, met the Governor here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum to him in this regard.

“There have been consistent violations of fundamental rights in the State ever since the YSRCP came to power. There is a need to ensure religious harmony by respecting religious sentiments of all the people,” the party said in the memorandum.

The attacks on Hindu temples were antithetical to the secular fabric and harmonious social life in the State, the TDP said.

“Never in the history of Andhra Pradesh have such attacks taken place,” it added.

‘Hidden agenda’

In spite of the unprecedented attacks on temples, the government appeared to be pursuing a sinister design with a hidden agenda and continued to remain complacent, the TDP leaders alleged.

The TDP leaders told the Governor that not a single person was arrested so far though attacks had taken place in over 145 temples. The CBI should probe all instances of attacks on temples and in the past 19 months, they said.

The TDP further alleged that the government was acting with revenge and filing false cases against the leaders questioning it on the issue.

“It is only with the active support of the ruling party leaders that these atrocities are continuing in every nook and corner of the State,” they alleged.