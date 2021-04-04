TDP demands cancellation of TTD’s MoU with UIC

The party urges the devasthanam to construct the children’s hospital on its own

TDP executive secretary Buchi Ram Prasad has asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the State government to make public the details of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into with Udveg Infrastructure and Consultancy Private Limited (UIC), which proposes to construct a children’s hospital.

‘Questionable credentials’

Addressing the media on Sunday, Mr. Prasad doubted the credentials of the company and the sincerity of the government and the TTD in the issue.

It was found that the company had showcased the photograph of a government stadium in Europe on its website to give a false impression on its track record, Mr. Prasad alleged, and added that the “suitcase company,” which had been started by Sanjay Kedarnath Singh in 2018, had a balance of ₹1 lakh in 2019 and ₹2,600 now.

“Though the company claims to be involved in the construction, infrastructure, finance, and consulting businesses, the reality is to the contrary. A few Telugu persons are also on its board,” the TDP leader alleged.

“The MoU is another attempt to loot the devotees’ money,” Mr. Prasad alleged.

“The TTD has come forward to give 10 acres of prime land to the company near the Alipiri gate in Tirupati for the development of the children’s hospital. The extent of land costs anywhere between ₹400 crore and ₹500 crore. Once in its possession, the company may commercially exploit it,” the TDP leader feared, and urged the TTD to immediately cancel the MoU and take up the construction of the hospital on its own.