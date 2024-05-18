TDP demands arrest of MLAs Pinnelli, Chevireddy and Kethireddy for ‘stoking violence’ on polling day

TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has demanded that Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (sitting MLA of Macherla) and his brother Venkatarami Reddy, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (sitting MLA, Chandragiri) and his son Mohit Reddy, and Kethireddy Pedda Reddy (MLA, Tadipatri) be arrested immediately for stoking violence on May 13 (polling day).

Addressing the media here on May 18 (Saturday), Mr. Ramaiah also insisted that the call data records of some top police officers be examined, keeping in view the suspicion that they were a part of the conspiracy to create unrest, and, thereby, enable the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) to win the elections.

Mr. Ramaiah said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and his brother fled from the State on being told to do so, and that TDP’s Chandragiri MLA candidate Pulivarthi Nani would not have survived the attack had his security personnel failed to raise an alarm.

Apart from Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta, his predecessor K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, additional DGP (Intelligence) P.S.R. Anjaneyulu, and I-G K. Raghurami Reddy should shoulder the responsibility for the clashes that marred polling at various places, he said.

In spite of the conspiracy that was hatched by the YSRCP, people turned out in huge numbers, and their verdict was going to be a lesson that the ruling party would remember forever, he observed.