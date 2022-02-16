TDP demands arrest of Avinash Reddy

Telugu Desam Party Hindupur unit president and former Penukonda MLA B.K. Parthasarathi demanded immediate arrest of Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and interrogation in the Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

At a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Parthasarathy alleged that the murder had taken place with the knowledge of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and that he should voluntarily appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation if he thought he was innocent. Prior to the murder of Vivekananda Reddy, he had met Mr. Jagan in Hyderabad and wanted a party MP ticket from Kadapa. Soon after that, the murder took place, he alleged.

All the accused — Devireddy Siva Shankar Reddy, Sunil Yadhav, Gajjala Umashankar Reddy, in former minister Y.S. Vivekanada Reddy’s murder case — were currently remand prisoners in Kadapa Jail and were in danger as a jailor Pocha Varuna Reddy, who was suspended while working in Anantapur, was posted from Kurnool to Kadapa jail 10 days ago. But when this hunch was pointed out by our party members, the jailor was shifted to Ongole, Mr. Parthasarathy pointed out.

“There is a danger to all the accused in the jail from this jailor and it was a good move to send him out of Kadapa,” the TDP leader said. He alleged that Devireddy Shankar Reddy had helped the other accused wipe all the bloodstains after the murder and even before Panchanama was done, the wrong news spread about the cause of Vivekananda’s death.