TDP demands ₹25 lakh to kin of each ‘hooch’ victim

Party stages State-wide protests for the second day

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders and cadres continued their State-wide protests on Sunday by taking to the roads and raising slogans against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

They demanded immediate ban on what they called ‘J’ brand of cheap liquor that had allegedly claimed innocent lives in the State. They said women from the economically backward sections were the worst-hit. The steep hike implemented in the prices of liquor, which was in stark contrast to Mr. Jagan’s promise to implement total prohibition in a phased manner, had forced the poor to buy illicit liquor and country arrack, resulting in loss of lives, they said.

TDP women leaders and activists took out protest rallies. They said the government should take the responsibility of the women who had become widows after their husbands succumbed to the “hooch”. They demanded an ex gratia of ₹25 lakh to the kin of each of the victims.

The protesters demanded an explanation from the Chief Minister on why the brands that were not sold anywhere in the country, were being thrust on liquor consumers in the State and alleged that the ruling party leaders were hand-in-glove with the “liquor mafia”.

The opposition leaders claimed that 37,000 party leaders and cadres across the 13 districts of the State had participated in the two-day protests while nearly 70,000 public took part in the agitations.