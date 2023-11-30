HamberMenu
TDP delegation meets CEO, complains about large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls

November 30, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
The TDP delegation led by K. Atchannaidu submitting ae memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer M.K. Meena, in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The TDP delegation led by K. Atchannaidu submitting ae memorandum to Chief Electoral Officer M.K. Meena, in Guntur district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

A delegation of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), led by State president K. Atchannaidu, met Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena and complained to him about the alleged inaction on cases booked against widespread manipulation of electoral rolls.

Addressing the media later, Mr. Atchannaidu said the malpractices would be taken to the notice of a team of the Election Commission of India (EC) that would be visiting the State soon, if corrective action was not taken.

He said the CEO promised to issue memos to any derelict officer, be it a booth-level officer or even a District Collector, tasked with the  updating of electoral rolls and hoped that he (the CEO) would keep his word.

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) was clearly behind the fraudulent additions and deletions of voters, and the TDP submitted proof of the same. However, the ruling party was accusing the TDP of playing a role in the preparation of electoral rolls in order to cover up the facts, he observed.

Mr. Atchannaidu alleged the Collectors of eight districts were acting like the agents of YSRCP, rather they ‘surrendered’ to the ruling party. 

He further said changes of polling stations without proper approvals had come to the fore and the same had been complained to the CEO. The EC team visiting Andhra Pradesh on December 10 would be presented a wholesome picture of the manner in which the YSRCP made a mockery of electoral democracy, he added.

