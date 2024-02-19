TDP defeat is imminent in 2024 elections, YSRCP MLA

February 19, 2024 06:18 am | Updated 06:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MLA T.J.R. Sudhakar Babu stated that the defeat of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was sure and imminent in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Tadepalli on Sunday, Mr. Sudhakar Babu said that contrary to the TDP’s expectations, the ground reality in the State was different, adding that the voters would hand it a decisive defeat.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is is the only politician in the State who can assert with confidence that he has fulfilled all promises made to voters. While on one hand Mr. Jagan is confidently asserting that the YSRCP can win all 175 Assembly seats, the TDP on the other hand has no candidates to field in all the seats. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu could not even ensure the victory of his son in the 2019 elections. How can he hope to lead the party to victory now?” Mr. Sudhakar Babu asked.

“Leaders are making beelines for the party leadership with the request that they be allowed to contest the election on a YSRCP ticket. The SC community is rallying behind the YSRCP and treating Mr. Jagan as their hero. The TDP should realise that the ground realities are different and much against their calculations and imagination,” he added.