TDP defaming govt. in narcotics case: Minister

22 September 2021 00:52 IST

‘The police have clarified that the case has no links with the State’

Minister for Transport Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of trying to defame the government by linking an isolated incident of seizure of drugs at a port in Gujarat to the State.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the Minister said that a person residing in Chennai had used Vijayawada address for his business and was caught transporting drugs from Gujarat to Delhi. Although the incident happened a week ago, the TDP leaders, with the help a few ‘friendly’ media houses, are distorting the facts and showcasing as if Vijayawada had turned into a hub for narcotics trade.

He said that the Vijayawada Police Commissioner had already issued clarification and denied the connection of the State with the Gujarat drug case, but a section of media is still out to defame the government.

Further, the Minister questioned whether it was true that the previous TDP government had smuggled red sanders logs to Japan by the Heritage vans.

“The Opposition party is splurging money to use social media platforms to defame the government. No matter how many such posts are trending on the social media, the people are with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. It is evident from the landslide victory of the YSRCP in the ZPTC and MPTC polls,” he said.