TDP decries Vijaya Sai’s sudden trip to Ramateertham

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy climbing the Ramateertham hill on his way to the temple, in Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 January 2021 23:31 IST

The TDP leaders on Saturday criticised YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy for choosing to visit Ramateertham, where the idol of Lord Sri Rama at the 400-year-old temple was desecrated a few days ago, on a day when their national president N. Chandrababu Naidu too was scheduled to visit the temple.

Where was the need for Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy to cancel his scheduled patta distribution programme at Pendurthi suddenly and head towards Ramateertham at a time when the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly was visiting the place, questioned TDP State president K. Atchannaidu.

The TDP further alleged that Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy’s move was intentional.

Meanwhile, a large number of TDP workers reached the airport here to welcome Mr. Naidu, who made a transit halt here in the morning on his way to Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district.

Senior leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and party leaders such as V. Anitha and Palla Srinivasa Rao were among others who were present.

Later, Mr. Naidu left for Vizinagaram along with Mr. Atchannaidu and others.