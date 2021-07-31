TDP decries ‘illegal mining’ in Kondapalli area

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State general secretary Panchumarty Anuradha alleged that YSRCP Mylavaram MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad was implicating TDP leaders in false cases.

Addressing a press conference, Ms. Anuradha deplored that the ruling party MLA was using anti-social elements to shield his illegal mining activities in the past 26 months.

“Why else did YSRCP leaders pay a penalty of ₹10 lakh after tippers were seized in connection with illegal mining in the Kondapalli forests last year? It is unfortunate that Mr. Krishna Prasad is now claiming that no mining is taking place in forest land. The MLA is conducting illegal mining of gravel and sand in Mylavaram segment,” she alleged, challenging Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to write to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and declare that no illegal mining was going on in the Kondapalli reserve forest area.