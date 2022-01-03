TDP decries attacks on NTR, Ambedkar statues

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu on January 3 slammed the YSR Congress (YSRC) Government for not taking necessary action to prevent the desecration of statues of N.T. Rama Rao and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

He questioned if the Government would let statues of only Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy to exist in the State while the statues of stalwarts like NTR are defiled or dismantled.

Condemning the attempt to demolish a statue of NTR at Durgi in Guntur district, Mr. Atchannaidu said in a press release that the incident had hurt the sentiments of the Telugu people all over the world.

He alleged that the Palnadu region has become a ‘hub of violence’ after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power, and expressed regret that TDP leaders and activists who were peacefully protesting against such acts were being implicated in false cases.

The desecration of statues was going on as per a premeditated plan to divert public attention from some burning issues. The TDP would not keep quiet if the attacks on NTR statues are repeated, Mr. Atchannaidu said.