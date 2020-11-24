TDP decries ‘attack’ on Muslim man in Guntur

VIJAYAWADA

24 November 2020

Hate crimes against minorities have increased under YSRCP rule, says Atchannaidu

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State president K. Atchannaidu has deplored that the the condition of Muslims in the State was deteriorating under the ‘atrocious rule’ of the YSRCP government.

Condemning the alleged attack on Moizzim Haneef in Guntur, the home district of Home Minister M. Sucharitha, Mr. Atchannaidu said ‘the attack by the YSRCP leaders on Haneef was alarming and despotic.’

In a statement on Monday, the TDP leader said that crimes against Muslims had been on rise in the State. “The hate crimes against Muslims has increased in the past 18 months. It poses a question that whether the Muslims in the State have any right to life under the present dispensation,” said Mr. Atchannaidu.

The TDP leader said that it is time the YSRCP government explained to the minorities as to why it was failing to take deterrent action against those responsible for such atrocities. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has made countless promises for the welfare of the weaker sections and the minorities. But, it is a fact that he is running an oppressive rule ,” alleged Mr. Atchannaidu, and deplored that ‘no action was taken against the abettors of the suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family members’.