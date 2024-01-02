GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP decries YSRCP’s inability to release a job calendar for the fifth time

January 02, 2024 09:28 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau
TDP youth wing leaders stage a mock demonstration at ‘Job Calendar Samadhi’ in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has flayed the State government for failing to release a job calendar every year on January 1, for the past five job calendar years, as promised in its election manifesto.

TDP youth wing conducted a mock demonstration by erecting a ‘Job Calendar Samadhi’ here on Tuesday, where the members led by Telugu Yuvatha State General Secretary A. Ravi Naidu, paid tributes to the ‘future of the youth buried’ there.

The activists decried that the current government had failed to release a job calendar even once, completely letting down the educated and unemployed youth. “The Opposition leader, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fill up 2.35 lakh vacant posts in the government, conduct a Mega DSC to fill 25,000 teaching posts in schools, take up recruitment for 6,000 vacant posts in the police department by announcing a job calendar, he has let down the youth by not announcing a job calendar for the fifth consecutive year,” he observed.

Tirupati parliamentary constituency in-charge Krishna Yadav, State Secretary R.P. Srinivasulu, and State Spokesperson Perumal Madhubabu said that the unemployed youth would teach the ruling YSCRP a lesson at the ensuing elections.

