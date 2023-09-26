ADVERTISEMENT

TDP decides to rebut CID’s 33 questions posed to Mr. Naidu in police custody

September 26, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

TDP seeks legal opinion on the bunch of 33 questions, asked by the CID to Mr. Naidu in the ₹371-crore A.P. Skill Development scam case, to rebut in the public domain on September 26

The Hindu Bureau

TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu speaks to newsmen after Mulaquat session with former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Rajamundry Central Prison on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday announced that the party would rebut the list of 33 questions asked by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his two-day police custody given inside the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The CID has taken Mr. Naidu into two-day police custody, which ended on September 24, and probed the ₹371-crore A.P. Skill Development Corporation project scandal. 

On Monday, Mr. Atchnnaidu met Mr. Naidu in the prison through the Mulaquat. Speaking to newsmen after the Mulaquat, Mr. Atchnnaidu has said; “The CID has asked 33 questions to Mr. Naidu during his police custody. The CID is still not able to establish and tell where exactly ₹371-crore had gone in the Skill Development project and the exact destination of the alleged transaction”.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have got all the 33 questions posed to Mr. Naidu by the CID in the Skill Development project case. We are seeking legal opinion on the bunch of these questions to rebut every question on September 26 in the public domain”, said Mr. Atchannaidu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US