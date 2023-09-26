HamberMenu
TDP decides to rebut CID’s 33 questions posed to Mr. Naidu in police custody

TDP seeks legal opinion on the bunch of 33 questions, asked by the CID to Mr. Naidu in the ₹371-crore A.P. Skill Development scam case, to rebut in the public domain on September 26

September 26, 2023 06:42 am | Updated 06:43 am IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu speaks to newsmen after Mulaquat session with former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Rajamundry Central Prison on Monday.

TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu speaks to newsmen after Mulaquat session with former CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, at Rajamundry Central Prison on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TDP State President Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Monday announced that the party would rebut the list of 33 questions asked by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu during his two-day police custody given inside the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The CID has taken Mr. Naidu into two-day police custody, which ended on September 24, and probed the ₹371-crore A.P. Skill Development Corporation project scandal. 

On Monday, Mr. Atchnnaidu met Mr. Naidu in the prison through the Mulaquat. Speaking to newsmen after the Mulaquat, Mr. Atchnnaidu has said; “The CID has asked 33 questions to Mr. Naidu during his police custody. The CID is still not able to establish and tell where exactly ₹371-crore had gone in the Skill Development project and the exact destination of the alleged transaction”.

“We have got all the 33 questions posed to Mr. Naidu by the CID in the Skill Development project case. We are seeking legal opinion on the bunch of these questions to rebut every question on September 26 in the public domain”, said Mr. Atchannaidu.

