TDP decides to attend Assembly session beginning tomorrow

Fighting for people’s cause is bigger concern, say party leaders

A meeting of the TDP Legislature Party (TDLP), presided over by the party’s national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday unanimously decided to attend the forthcoming Assembly session scheduled from March 7.

Announcing it at a press conference, the TDLP deputy leader K. Atchannaidu, former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary said the earlier decision to boycott the House was withdrawn “to put up a fight in the legislative bodies on behalf of the people”.

The TDP leaders said it was “important to attend the House in the best interests of the people.” Pointing to the “derogatory and personal remarks made by the ruling YSRCP members against their party chief Chandrababu Naidu, they said it was felt that raising public issues in the legislative house and finding solutions to them was a bigger concern.

They said the ruling party leaders should get ready for meaningful debates on key issues like the financial bankruptcy of the State, massive loans that were unaccounted for, facts behind Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder, Amaravati capital, Polavaram project, farmers’ distress, problems of employees, jobless youth and the woes of construction workers.

The opposition party leaders questioned the rationale behind the State Ministers and advisers’ statements against construction of the capital city even after the High Court order. The Jagan Mohan Reddy government had caused severe harm to the people of the State with its ‘lawlessness’ and policies that lacked coherence, they said.