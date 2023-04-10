ADVERTISEMENT

TDP Dalit leader from Singanamala ‘humiliated’ by party colleague

April 10, 2023 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for Singanamala Assembly constituency Bandaru Sravani allegedly faced humiliation by her party colleague on April 9 (Sunday), the last day of the Yuva Galam padayatra undertaken by party national general secretary N. Lokesh in in Anantapur district.

A video footage, which is doing the rounds, showed Ms. Sravani, who belongs to a Dalit community, being pushed by a TDP leader Keshav Reddy multiple times while she was walking with Mr. Lokesh.

Many women’s organisations in Anantapur district questioned the TDP leadership over the incident, with people pointing out that this was not the first time a Dalit leader faced such ‘harassment’.

During the three-day tour of Mr. Lokesh, Ms. Sravani was barely allowed to talk to the public or party workers at meetings held in different places, while the party in-charges of Kadiri, Puttaparthi, Penukonda, Rapthadu, Dharmavaram, Anantapur and Uravakonda were allowed to talk.

Reports also claimed that Ms. Sravani’s brother was allegedly abused in ‘foul language’ and that her father was manhandled by some people.

Even at a meeting held at Garladinne, TDP Anantapur Parliament constituency in-charge spoke, but Ms. Sravani was not given a chance to speak.

CONNECT WITH US