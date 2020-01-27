Andhra Pradesh

TDP criticises YSRCP for targeting Shariff

Council Chairman discharges his duties, say party minority leaders

Minority leaders of TDP from the city on Monday criticised the YSRCP for indulging in personal criticism against Legislative Council Chairman Shariff Mohammed Ahmed.

Speaking to the media here, TDP State secretary Md. Nazeer said it was unfortunate that YSRCP leaders were targeting a Muslim minority leader who stood by principles to uphold democracy.

He said it was a black day in democracy as the Legislative Assembly passed a resolution abolishing the Council on Monday. He said the government chose to screen Shariff's ruling on decentralisation and repeal of CRDA Bills in Assembly and at the same time it should have shown how Ministers and ruling party MLCs behaved with the Chairman after he gave his ruling.

Mr. Nazeer said it was not right to criticise the Chairman who discharged his Constitutional duty. He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was going ahead with his decisions without taking views of seniors and others into consideration.

He said the Telugu Desam would continue to fight for the rights of all sections of society, including minorities, in the State. TDP minority leaders Abdullah China Rahman, Sheikh Babji, Zafrullah and others were present.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 8:34:28 PM

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

