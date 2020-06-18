TDP criticises shifting of horticulture centre

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 June 2020 23:39 IST

‘Move indicates govt.’s lack of commitment to North Andhra’

The shifting of the Horticulture Research Centre from T. Venkupalem village near Anakapalle reflects the commitment of the YSRCP Government towards the development of Visakhapatnam and north Andhra, TDP rural district general secretary and MLC Buddha Naga Jagadeeswara Rao said.

Criticising the decision of the State Government to close the research centre, which was sanctioned by the TDP Government in 2017 as there was no such centre in the three districts of north Andhra, Mr. Naga Jagadeeswara Rao told reporters on Thursday that Mr. Naidu had sanctioned 100 acres of land for its establishment and pending construction of the buildings, it was being run from an existing building at the market yard for the last two years.

Advertising

Advertising

While stating that the TDP has no objection to the sanctioning of an additional horticulture centre at Pulivendula by the YSRCP government, the MLC said that it was wrong to close the existing one near Anakapalle, and sought its continuation.

“The spread of coronavirus in the State is due to the opening of liquor shops amidst the pandemic. All the good work done by the police, doctors, revenue officials and NGOs for 42 days was undone with the opening of the liquor shops. The failure to comply with the safety norms at the liquor shops has contributed to the rapid spread of the virus. It has also caused a hindrance to the spraying of disinfectants and supply of rations in containment zones due to the long queues at the liquor shops,” he alleged.

Mr. Rao claimed that the State Government failed to keep its promise of filling vacant teacher posts, and the assurance on supply of fine rice in pouches through volunteers under the Public Distribution System. He deplored the unruly behaviour of Minister Anil Kumar Yadav towards former Minister N. Lokesh and alleged that false cases were foisted against former Ministers K. Atchannaidu, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, China Rajapppa and MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu.

Decrying the meagre allocation of ₹500 crore in the budget for the capital, Mr. Naga Jagadeeswara Rao said that the focus of the government was on three capitals and scrapping of the CRDA. But for the spread of COVID-19, the Jagan Mohan Reddy government would have shifted the capital to Visakhapatnam by now, he said.

TDP Urban district vice-president B. Pothana Reddy, party leaders Villuri Chakravarthy and Peethala Avinash were present.