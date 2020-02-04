TDP criticises move to sell govt. land

The YSRCP government’s proposal to sell government land is ill-conceived and any proceeds from such sale in Visakhapatnam should be parked with the VMRDA and spend for infrastructure in the district alone, former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said.

He criticised the manner in which land pooling was being taken up for housing for the poor in the district and the proposal to sell government land under ‘Mission Build A.P.’ at a press conference here.

“From where land would be provided for development in future like setting up of new institutions if government land was sold away?” he asked. “While 6,111 acres of assigned land was proposed for land pooling for housing for the poor, 4,000 acres in the district was reportedly identified for ‘Build A.P.,” he said.

Recalling that the then VUDA (VMRDA now) auctioned bulk land in Visakhapatnam for resource mobilisation when Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy was the Chief Minister, he said the urban development authority was later slapped an income tax notice of ₹150 core and it was still fighting the case.

The TDP leader threatened to sit on an indefinite fast if even a single rupee from such sale went out of the district. Admitting that the TDP government had also sold land, he said the proceeds were used for flyovers, drinking water etc.

Stating that farmers protested against land pooling for housing in Anakapalle, Bhimili and Parawada constituencies, Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy opposed any coercive means in land pooling. The government’s move to allot 48 square yards of land was itself in violation of municipal rules as no house should be constructed in less than 60 square yards, the former Municipal Administration Minister said.

He demanded that the poor be allotted 144 square yards of land and the government should complete the houses taken up by Township and Infrastructure and Development Corporation (TIDCO). It should also come out with how many houses would be constructed in the 6,114 acres under land pooling.

He said that his name, that of his son and Lokesh were dragged into land pooling at Mudapaka and wanted the YSRCP government to give his portion of the land since charges were made by MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. Land pooling was not taken up by the TDP at places where people opposed it, he claimed.