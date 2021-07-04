‘TDP creating hurdles in development of State’

Anantapur MLA takes part in grounding of houses under second phase of housing scheme at Kodimi

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son N. Lokesh are “creating hurdles” in the development of the State, alleged Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy while participating in the second phase of grounding of houses under the ‘Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu’(housing for poor) scheme at Kodimi on the city outskirts.

While the Jagan Mohan Reddy government has been concentrating on providing benefits to the poor, including giving house site pattas, for the last two years, Mr. Naidu and his party have been approaching courts and getting them stopped on some premise or the other, he alleged.

Mr. Venkatarami Reddy performed bhoomi puja for one house and launched the programme, attended by Deputy Mayor Vasanthi Sahitya as well. Ms. Sahitya appealed to beneficiaries to monitor the progress on the construction regularly.

The MLA said that the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation(RWS) and the Electricity Departments had been working overtime to get water and power supply at the earliest so that the work on the houses is completed soon.

“Arranging cement (if opted by the beneficiary), sand and water will be our responsibility,” he added. Despite financial constraints, the Chief Minister was making all efforts to get the housing scheme completed to provide shelter to the poor, he added.