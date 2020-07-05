‘TDP creating hurdles for executive capital in Vizag’

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N. Chandrababu Naidu should ask his four MLAs from the city to resign and seek a fresh mandate from the people, if the party is against making Visakhapatnam as the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Naidu is shedding crocodile tears for Amaravati. The TDP wants north Andhra region for votes, but when it comes to development, it wants Amaravati as the capital,” the Minister told the media here on Sunday.

‘Growth engine’

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had come up with the idea of three capitals to ensure decentralisation of administration. “Having good rail, road and air connectivity and good infrastructure, Visakhapatnam is well suited to be the the executive capital. It will be easy to develop the capital in Visakhapatnam at a fraction of the cost of the amount required to develop Amaravati. The city will attract investment and become the growth engine of the State,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He alleged that the TDP was trying to stop the distribution of house site pattas to the poor.

“It is unfortunate that TDP leader Sabbam Hari, who belongs to north Andhra, is opposing the plan of making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. BJP leader D. Purandeswari, who was elected as MP from Visakhapatnam in the past, is also speaking against the city,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao took exception to the allegations that the YSRCP government was targeting the BC leaders by arresting them. “Does it mean that those who commit crimes and murders should not be arrested just because they are BC leaders and Ministers?,” he said.

He alleged that the TDP was trying to tarnish the brand image of Visakhapatnam in all possible ways. He, however, said that despite the hurdles being created by the TDP in making Visakhapatnam as the executive capital of A.P., it would soon become a reality.