TDP creates quite a buzz, literally, against Naidu’s arrest across Andhra Pradesh

September 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

While Lokesh takes part in the ‘Motha Mogiddham’ protest in New Delhi, his mother Bhuvaneswari participates in the campaign in Hyderabad; Brahmani joins the cadres in highlighting the ‘injustice’ in Rajamahendravaram

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

TDP leaders N. Lokesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, YSRCP rebel Member of Parliament K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju and other leaders taking part in the ‘Motha Mogiddham’ protest in New Delhi on Saturday.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh participated in the ‘Motha Mogiddham’ (let us make noise) protest in New Delhi on September 30 (Saturday) against the arrest of his father and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case.

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar and rebel YSR Congress Party Member of Parliament from Narasapuram K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju also joined Mr. Lokesh in the protest.

Mr. Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari took part in the novel campaign in Hyderabad, while her daughter-in-law Brahmani joined the TDP cadres in Rajamahedravaram in highlighting the injustice allegedly meted to her father-in-law.

The TDP leaders decried the arrest, saying that it was a false case and that the government was bent on keeping Mr. Naidu in the jail by “adding” him as an accused in one case or the other in blatant violation of norms.

TDP cadres and supporters participated in the protest across the State.

