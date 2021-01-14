TDP, CPI(M) leaders oppose fixing of power meters

ANANTAPUR

14 January 2021 06:10 IST

‘They will burden farmers with large amounts of power bills’

The Telugu Desam Party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders opposed fixing of power meters for agricultural connections in the State, with former TDP Ministers Paritala Sunitha and Kalava Srinivasulu on Wednesday burning copies of G.O. proposing fixing of power meters on a pilot basis.

They said that the reforms will leave the farmers burdened with large amounts of power bills.

Ms. Sunitha, along with party cadre and her son Paritala Sriram, TDP candidate from Rapthadu in 2019 elections, made a bonfire of the G.O. at Venkatapuram in the district.

