TDP corporators oppose move to hand over municipal schools in Kurnool to A.P. govt.

KMC allocates ₹5.20 crore for addressing drinking water crisis

Nine Telugu Desam Party (TDP) corporators staged a sit-in protest during the general body meeting of Kurnool Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Thursday, denouncing the decision of the civic body to adopt a resolution favouring handing over 65 municipal schools to the State government.

The corporators alleged that the government was keen on ‘taking away the assets of the municipal schools’.

Mayor B.Y. Ramaiah declared the resolution and 13 other decisions passed in the Council meeting attended by Municipal Commissioner A. Bhargav Tej.

The KMC also decided to write off the dues of the villages merged with the civic body and a recommendation to that effect was sent to the government. The civic body allocated ₹5.20 crore for addressing drinking water crisis in some parts of the corporation. It waived off the rents for municipal shops in the C-Camp area for one and a half years.

The Council decided to get investigated the controversy pertaining to the water pipes bought during the Krishna Pushkarams at a cost of ₹2.80 crore.

Job mela

The KMC decided to hold a mega job mela at the IGMMC High School in the A-Camp area on Sunday (June 19), with participation of 35 companies from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Anantapur, and Kurnool, which would offer 2,500 jobs. Candidates with teh qualification in the range between SSC and engineering degree, can walk in or register in advance at tiny.cc/kmcjobmela.

The corporation also allocated ₹62 lakh for ‘green city publicity’ and resolved to construct a skating rink at a cost of ₹80 lakh.