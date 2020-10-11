TDP, Congresshold rally against3-capital plan

Leaders and activists of TDP and Congress, led by former Kakinada city TDP MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, took out a rally here against the proposed shifting of the executive capital from Amaravati. They extended their support to the ongoing agitation against the three-capital plan.
“Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not object to the proposal of developing the capital city in Amaravati when he was the Leader of the Opposition. Shifting of capital from of Amaravati will hurt those who parted with their land for the capital city. The movement will continue till the State government withdraws the three-capital proposal,” said Mr. Venkateswara Rao.
