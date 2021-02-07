Andhra Pradesh

TDP confident of strong showing in panchayat elections

The Telugu Desam Party’s Parliamentary wing president Kimidi Nagarjuna on Saturday exuded confidence that voters would ensure a massive victory for the party in the upcoming panchayat elections.

“The people are fed up with the poor governance of the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy administration,” Mr. Nagarjuna said while accompanying TDP-backed candidates during the filing of their nominations in Cheepurupalli constituency.

“The so-called welfare schemes would be of little benefit to the people due to skyrocketing inflation, which has made lives miserable for the poor. People want stable prices for essential commodities and petrol. When the rates are drastically on the rise, people are unable to buy essential goods. The situation is worse for poor people living in villages where they have limited opportunities to earn income,” Mr. Nagarjuna said.

