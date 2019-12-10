TDP conducts meeting at Tadipatri to boost morale of party cadre

Telugu Desam Party cadre in some eastern mandals of Anantapur district attended a public meeting at Tadipatri in large numbers on Tuesday at a function hall sending a message to people that the party has not been written off.

Anantapur Parliamentary constituency TDP candidate and former MP J.C. Diwakar Reddy’s son J.C. Pawan Kumar Reddy said at the meeting that the party had garnered more than one lakh votes in the 2019 general elections in the constituency, which showed people still like the TDP. As a preparatory meeting for the upcoming local body elections and to enthuse the party cadres in six to ten mandals were called and 6,000 of them attended the meeting.

Mr. J.C. Diwakar Reddy did not attend the meeting. The YSRCP was playing mind games and was hitting the TDP leaders hard economically, said Mr. Prabhakar Reddy. He said there was no proposal to jump into any other party and wanted the party cadre to be prepared for the local body elections to give a befitting reply to the YSRCP.

The JC brothers had been suffering losses due to seizure of Diwakar Travels buses and later alleging they had taken some mining leases illegally. Mr. Prabhakar Reddy discussed about these actions taken by the YSRCP government and promised the cadre that they would not be cowed down by such actions and would fight politically in the coming local body elections to teach them a lesson.