TDP condemns Vijaya Sai’s remarks against Ashok Gajapathi Raju

‘Pusapati family immensely contributed for the welfare of people of north Andhra’

The forefathers of Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju have contributed immensely to the cause of education and the people of north Andhra region, and mudslinging on him will not be tolerated by the local people, TDP Parliamentary district president Palla Srinivasa Rao has said.

Rajya Sabha Member and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy has accused Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju of indulging in ‘forgery’ and had stated that his arrest was inevitable.

The YSRCP general secretary has no knowledge of the Vizianagaram samsthanam and their generosity and should know the history of the ‘great family’ before indulging in ‘baseless allegations’, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media here on Sunday. Mr. Srinivasa Rao showed a photograph of the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi bowing to P.V.G. Raju, which was an indication of the respect enjoyed by the Pusapati family.

Recalling the contribution of the Pusapati family, the TDP leader said that P.V.G. Raju had donated 600 acres of land to Andhra University, the family had donated 50 acres of land for establishment of the Sainik School in Korukonda, had established M.R. High School in 1857, M.R. College in 1879 and M.R. Girls High School and MVGR College of Engineering in Vizianagaram district. The Pusapati family had contributed ₹1 lakh to the Harijan Movement, launched by Mahatma Gandhi, for the betterment of Harijans.

Saying that Mr. Reddy was only interested in the lands in the region, the TDP leader alleged that the Pragathi Bharati Trust had taken money from industries while the MANSAS Trust had spent the money, belonging to the Pusapati family, for the welfare of people. Mr. Srinivasa Rao challenged Mr. Reddy to take an oath at Simhachalam temple, if the charge was not true.

Replying to queries, the TDP leader said that all those who have grabbed lands were liable for action. However, officials have to follow the rules before initiating any action on the violators. He said that he had filed a case in the court against the GVMC, police and the revenue officials with regard to their action on his property.

Visakhapatnam East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu was present.