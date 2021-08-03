TDP condemns Minister’s alleged remarks against party leader

VISAKHAPATNAM

03 August 2021 19:35 IST

‘It was not proper for Appalaraju to comment on the personal life of Sirisha’

Telugu Desam Party(TDP) general secretary Md. Nazeer has taken strong exception to Minister for Animal Husbandry Sidiri Appalaraju’s alleged social media comments on the party leader from Srikakulam Gouthu Sirisha.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Mr. Nazeer said that he had come across reports in the media on Dr. Appalaraju’s comments on the personal life of Ms. Sirisha, who is the daughter of six-time MLA Gouthu Shivaji and granddaughter of Sardar Gouthu Latchanna. Mr. Nazeer said that the comments purportedly made by the Minister and his followers on social media against his TDP rival shows his scant respect for women.

The Minister was free to comment on the mistakes, if any, committed by Ms. Sirisha in public life, but it was unbecoming on his part to comment on her inter-caste marriage and her private life, Mr. Nazeer said. He reminded that governments were actually encouraging inter-caste marriages and being an educated person Dr. Appalaraju should have a better outlook. The TDP leader alleged that the police had failed to act on the complaints by Mr. Sivaji in Kasibugga and by Ms. Sirisha in Vajrapukothuru Police Stations in the past. He demanded that the DGP initiate action against those who posted comments on the private life of Ms. Sirisha.

He wondered as to what the Cyber Crime Police were doing and felt it was meant only for booking cases against the TDP leaders. He challenged Dr. Appalaraju to contest against Ms. Sirisha at Palasa instead of resorting to cheap tactics.