TDP condemns Kala’sarrest, plans stir today

TDP leader Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao being taken into custody in Srikakulam district on Wednesday.

SRIKAKULAM

21 January 2021 09:49 IST

‘Government is trying to harass the party’

The arrest of former TDP State president Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao caused uproar in the TDP cadre of both Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts on Wednesday.

The party planned agitation in both districts on Thursday to condemn the arrest and his immediate release.

Srikakulam MP and TDP national general secretary Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu alleged that Mr. Venkata Rao was arrested at the behest of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The government which is unable to reply to the questions raised by TDP with regard to Ramateertham incident is trying to harass the TDP leaders,” said Mr. Rammohan Naidu.

Former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, TDP senior leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju, I.V.P. Raju and others criticised the government for arresting a leader who was respected by everyone irrespective of party affiliation.