TDP condemns house arrests ahead of Chandrababu Naidu visit

The former CM will visit Ramateertham temple where lord Rama’s idols were vandalised five days ago.

The Telugu Desam Party condemned the house arrests of its leaders ahead of former Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's visit to Ramateertham temple where lord Rama's idol was vandalised five days ago.

It is alleged that a person from the area was being forced to accept to the commission of the crime.

TDP senior leaders Aditi Gajapathi Raju and I.V.P. Raju asked SP B. Rajkumari to conduct a through probe into the incident and ensure that innocent people were not harassed.

Meanwhile, YSR Congress MP V. Vijayasai Reddy is expected to come to Vizianagaram to counter TDP allegations.