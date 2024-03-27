GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TDP condemns attack on priests at Kakinada

March 27, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) launched a scathing attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) over the alleged manhandling of a priest at a temple in Kakinada town.

TDP national spokesperson Jyothsna Tirunagari, on Tuesday, slammed the YSRCP government for an “unprecedented wave of attacks on Hindu temples”.

“YSRCP leader Siriyala Chandra Rao attacked priests at a Siva temple in Kakinada. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, we have seen a disturbing escalation in acts of desecration and violence upon our temples and priests. The temples and priests have been subjected to despicable acts of vandalism, aggression, and violence,” she alleged. 

Citing previous incidents, Prof. Jyothsna recalled that there was an attack on Pancharama Kshetram in Bhimavaram in West Godavari district. “Narsaraopet’s Trikodeshwara Swami temple was also attacked. Similarly, priests were attacked in Kadapa and Kurnool. These attacks were not mere incidents of lawlessness in the State, but rather a direct assault on ‘Sanatana Dharma.’ In all these instances, none of the perpetrators or attackers have been punished to date. No concrete action has been taken against those involved in this vandalism,” she alleged.

“The TDP stands against this tide of religious intolerance and disrespect towards our religion. We call upon the national conscience, and the citizens of Andhra Pradesh to look at this disturbing trend,” she added.

