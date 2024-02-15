TDP complains to ECI about govt. adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s ‘duplicate votes’ in Andhra Pradesh

February 15, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh TDP president K. Atchannaidu on February 15 (Thursday) wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner of India seeking a special inquiry under Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act into Government Adviser Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s alleged possession of two votes in Mangalagiri and Ponnur Assembly constituencies.

“Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s family members too have two votes each in these constituencies in blatant violation of norms. The CEC should take appropriate action against Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and the Electoral Returning Officers (ERO) concerned,” Mr. Atchannaidu demanded in the letter.

The TDP made several representations to the Election Commission of India (ECI) about the inclusion of bogus votes in the Electoral Rolls (ER) and the deletion of names of bona fide voters, he said.

In spite of the instructions by the ECI, a few District Election Officers and EROs did not pay attention to correcting the discrepancies, he alleged. “The fact that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, who is a high-profile government functionary and who holds a Cabinet rank, has duplicate votes speaks volumes about the manner in which the ERs are manipulated,” he alleged.

Stringent action should be taken against the EROs concerned for colluding with highly placed politicians in the process of preparation of the ERs, and ensure the conduct of free and fair elections, Mr. Atchannaidu added.