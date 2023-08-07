ADVERTISEMENT

TDP complains to CEO over ‘violation’ of RP Act by Minister Appala Raju

August 07, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appala Raju incited YSRCP cadres to get the names of TDP supporters in Palasa constituency deleted from electoral rolls, alleges Atchannaidu  

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on August 7 (Monday) wrote a letter to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, seeking action against Animal Husbandry Minister Seediri Appala Raju for ‘inciting’ the YSRCP cadres to get the names of TDP supporters in his constituency (Palasa) deleted from the electoral rolls. 

Mr. Atchannaidu, in his letter, mentioned that a video in which Mr. Appala Raju was seen provoking the YSRCP activists to have the names of TDP supporters removed from the electoral rolls went viral. “It was the revelation of a similar practice followed by YSRCP cadres in all the districts, which resulted in the deletion of 20.50 lakh votes during the revision of electoral rolls,” the TDP leader alleged.  

The officials concerned were being forced to act in a biased manner and commit those irregularities, which amounted to the violation of the Representation of People Act, 1950. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Atchannaidu requested the CEO to provide a break-up of the data related to deletions done with effect from January 1, 2023 to check the veracity of the ‘reasons for deletion’ thereby helping in cleaning the electoral rolls, and to initiate action against the Minister for ‘making a mockery’ of the RP Act and the relevant ECI guidelines.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US