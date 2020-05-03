TDP committed to freedom of the press: Naidu

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has stated that the State government has forgotten the art of accepting constructive criticism in a positive way.

Extending his greetings to the journalists on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said, “I request all the media friends to take care of your health and families during these tough times.”

“False cases are being foisted against journalists and social media activists in a bid to intimidate them. With the orders coming from the top, a few officials are getting carried away and resorting to illegal detention and harassment of innocent people,” he alleged. “We are fighting along with them, shoulder to shoulder,” he added.

“The TDP is always committed to ensuring freedom of the press. Media is the fourth pillar of democracy. The TDP had fought against the draconian GO 938 issued during the Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s term. We will continue to fight against the tyrannical GO 2430 issued by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Democracy lives where people have the right to speak openly without fear,” Mr. Naidu observed.