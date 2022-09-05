TDP chief visits Chennupati Gandhi at hospital in Hyderabad

Naidu flays police for ‘not taking proper action’ on the attackers

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
September 05, 2022 23:45 IST

Leader of the Opposition and Telugu Desam Party president N. Chandrababu Naidu condemned the attack on former corporator and party leader Chennupati Gandhi.

Mr. Naidu visited Mr. Gandhi who was under treatment at LV Prasad Eye Institute in Hyderabad on Monday. Mr. Gandhi suffered injuries in an attack on him in Vijayawada a couple of days ago.

Mr. Naidu said that he had never seen such attacks on politicians and that 'rowdies' were having a field day in the State ever since the YSRCP came to power in 2019.

He condemned the response of the NTR district Police Commissioner to the attack on Mr. Gandhi. “How can he declare that the attack was made in a fit of rage following an argument when the victim was attacked ruthlessly?” Mr. Naidu questioned.

Instead of filing an attempt to murder case and arresting the accused, the police supported the accused, Mr. Naidu alleged.

